Celebrate Chocolate Covered Anything Day | Lowder Baking Company

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Here at Loving Living Local, we love sweets and holidays, and since December 16th is Chocolate Covered Anything Day, we have to celebrate. On today’s show, Biskie and Sarah Lowder from Lowder Baking Company talk about all things chocolate and the amazing bakes that Lowder Baking Company offers.

Starting January 6th, Lowder Baking Company is making their delicious king cakes for the Mardis Gras season. You can visit Lowder baking company at 4019 Fern Ave Suite 500, Shreveport, LA 71105, or on their website, www.lowderbaking.com. You can keep up with all Lowder Baking Company news on their Facebook: @LowderBakingCo.

