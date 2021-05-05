Celebrate Cinco de Mayo | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh celebrate Cinco De Mayo in the kitchen by making jalapeno pineapple margaritas and taco crescent ring. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to make this recipe.
TACO CRESCENT RING INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 package taco seasoning mix
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 C. shredded Cheddar cheese
- 2 cans of refrigerated crescent dinner rolls (Pillsbury is fine)
- Shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, taco sauce, or salsa, as desired
TACO CRESCENT RING INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat oven to 375°F. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef until no longer pink. Add taco seasoning mix and 1/2 cup water. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. In medium bowl, mix beef mixture and cheese.
- Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 16 triangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange triangles in ring so short sides of triangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap. Dough ring should look like the sun.
- Spoon beef mixture on the half of each triangle closest to center of ring.
- Bring each dough triangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little).
- Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices.
JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITAS INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Jalapeno
- 2 C. Ice
- 1 C. Pineapple Juice
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 2 oz Tequila
- 1 tbsp Smoke Salt
- Sliced Pineapple (garnish)
- 2-3 Lime Wedges
JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITAS INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a cocktail shaker, add 4-5 thinly sliced pieces of fresh jalapeno. It’s optional to remove seeds to lessen spice.
- Using a muddler, churn jalapeno to release juices and aromas.
- Add 1 cup of ice to shaker and pour in pineapple juice, lemon and lime juice and tequila.
- Add top to cocktail shaker, secure tightly and shake vigorously for 15-30 seconds.
- With the cocktail glasses, take one lime wedge and coat the rim of the glasses with the flesh of the lime saturating the rim.
- Using a paper towel, pour smoked salt onto napkin. Take the rim of the glass and coat with smoked salt.
- Evenly pour the remaining cup of ice into coated drinking glasses.
- Shake the contents in the cocktail shaker one additional time.
- Using a strainer, pour margarita evenly into glasses garnishing with fresh pineapple wedges and sliced jalapeno.
- Serve immediately for best results!