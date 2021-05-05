Celebrate Cinco de Mayo | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh celebrate Cinco De Mayo in the kitchen by making jalapeno pineapple margaritas and taco crescent ring. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to make this recipe. 

TACO CRESCENT RING INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 package taco seasoning mix
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 C. shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • 2 cans of refrigerated crescent dinner rolls (Pillsbury is fine)
  • Shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, taco sauce, or salsa, as desired

TACO CRESCENT RING INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Heat oven to 375°F. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef until no longer pink. Add taco seasoning mix and 1/2 cup water. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. In medium bowl, mix beef mixture and cheese.
  2. Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 16 triangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange triangles in ring so short sides of triangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap. Dough ring should look like the sun.
  3. Spoon beef mixture on the half of each triangle closest to center of ring.
  4. Bring each dough triangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little).
  5. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices.

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITAS INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Jalapeno
  • 2 C. Ice
  • 1 C. Pineapple Juice
  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 2 oz Tequila
  • 1 tbsp Smoke Salt
  • Sliced Pineapple (garnish)
  • 2-3 Lime Wedges

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITAS INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a cocktail shaker, add 4-5 thinly sliced pieces of fresh jalapeno. It’s optional to remove seeds to lessen spice. 
  2. Using a muddler, churn jalapeno to release juices and aromas.
  3. Add 1 cup of ice to shaker and pour in pineapple juice, lemon and lime juice and tequila.
  4. Add top to cocktail shaker, secure tightly and shake vigorously for 15-30 seconds.
  5. With the cocktail glasses, take one lime wedge and coat the rim of the glasses with the flesh of the lime saturating the rim.
  6. Using a paper towel, pour smoked salt onto napkin. Take the rim of the glass and coat with smoked salt.
  7. Evenly pour the remaining cup of ice into coated drinking glasses.
  8. Shake the contents in the cocktail shaker one additional time.
  9. Using a strainer, pour margarita evenly into glasses garnishing with fresh pineapple wedges and sliced jalapeno.
  10. Serve immediately for best results!

