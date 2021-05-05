Celebrate Cinco de Mayo | Baking With Biskie

Sunshine will stick around into the weekend for most of the ArkLaTex. A warming trend begins Thursday and continues into the weekend. The threat for thunderstorms returns Sunday and could linger through all of next week.

Wednesday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 40s and 50s and rebounded into the 70s during the afternoon. Look for the cool nights to continue leading up to the weekend. Daytime highs should return to the 80s for most of the area. We will see another pleasant day Thursday as temperatures will begin in the 50s. Look for highs Thursday afternoon to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.