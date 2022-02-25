Krewe of Highland is coming back with a bang this year with the Highland Grand Bal XXVII and a Mardi Gras parade to follow.

On Friday:

The Captain of the Krewe of Highland and their royal court request the honor of your presence at the Highland Grand Bal XXVII Highland Royale. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tableau will begin at 8 p.m. Black tie is strongly encouraged. This event will include a cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and music.

On Sunday:

The Krewe of Highland is known for their family friendly parade, which is going to be fun event for the kids, Dillon told us there will be some Nerf gun’s thrown out and other fun items for the kids. The parade will begin at 2pm near Marilynn’s Place and Lowder Bakery. You can find the full parade route here.

