NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A convicted felon has been arrested after deputies say he admitted to carrying a gun and firing it in a subdivision in Natchitoches earlier this week.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Ricky A. Culbert Jr. is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony following a 'shots fired' call that was made on Sunday, May 2.