Celebrate World Wildlife Day with WERLA

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Christie Chapman, Tami Randall, and some cute four legged friends from WERLA join Biskie in the studio to celebrate World Wildlife Day. WERLA is  a state and federally licensed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife back into their natural habitat. Working closely with federal Departments of Wildlife and Fisheries and local communities they take in and care for roughly several hundred wild animals from Louisiana each year. For more information you can visit WERLA online at werla.net.

