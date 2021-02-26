Check out the virtual production “Talking With…”

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie sits down with Director Heather Bryson and Actor Mat Latz to discuss their upcoming virtual production “Talking With…”. These extraordinary monologues present 11 idiosyncratic characters as they amuse, move, frighten and always speak from the depths of their souls during the age of COVID quarantine. They include a baton twirler, a fundamentalist snake handler, an ex-rodeo rider, and a woman in the throes of childbirth, to name a few.

The on-demand show will be available to view online from 12 a.m. on February 27 through midnight on February 28 on ShowTix4U.com. Tickets are $15. Ticket holders receive an emailed link to the production. Pre-show ticket sales are online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439, at shreveportlittletheatre.com, or on SLT’s Facebook page: @SLTheatre.  

