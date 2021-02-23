Check out XLR8

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie sits down with XLR8 trainer and former professional baseball player Dave Welch to discuss XLR8. XLR8 is committed to helping young local athletes, and even adults, excel in their sport of choice. They offer numerous amenities like 9k square feet of brand new astroturf, an athlete lounge with Wi-Fi, a four-lane sprinting track, batting cages, a high-quality set of strength and conditioning weight equipment, and a large outdoor field!

There is something for every athlete at XLR8. You can check them out online at xcelerateathletix.com or in person at 5610 Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas as part of the campus of The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express. You can also give them a call at (903) 733-5435.