Diane Radloff from Chimp Haven is live in the studio to talk about the upcoming “Chimp Chat” event.

Chimp Haven is one of the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world and it’s located right here in Keithville, Louisiana at 13600 Chimpanzee Place. The facility is usually not open to the public, but this Saturday April 16th will be an exception .

“Chimp Chat” will provide small group tours for individuals ten and older. Tickets to this rare event are going fast, so we encourage you to snag your tickets sooner rather than later.

For tickets and event information visit them online at chimphaven.org.

To see the wonderful chimps at Chimp Haven, and keep up with the latest news be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.