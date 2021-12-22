Christmas Challenge: Gingersnap Crawl

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Today, Josh and Biskie had fun putting a holiday twist on the popular Oreo drop challenge. Now, it’s your turn, share your Oreo drop or Gingersnap Crawl challenge video with us on our Facebook page.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Today, Josh and Biskie had fun putting a holiday twist on the popular Oreo drop challenge. Now, it’s your turn, share your Oreo drop or Gingersnap Crawl challenge video with us on our Facebook page.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.