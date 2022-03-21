Heidi Kallenberg from Shreveport Regional Arts Council; is in the studio to talk about SRAC’s bi-annual fundraiser, “Christmas in the Sky.”



This year will mark the return of the Shreveport Regional Art Council’s Christmas in the Sky fundraiser. Typically the fundraiser is held bi-annually. 2020 was full of surprises, and it wasn’t possible to host the event. So this will be the first time the event will take place; since 2018.



Christmas in the Sky is a FUNdraiser that funds the programs the Shreveport Regional Arts Council can provide the community. This fundraiser will be an extravaganza. The event will take place over three floors of the newly renovated Louisiana Downs.



This year the theme of Christmas in the Sky is “Kiss the Frog.” The theme is inspired by fairytales, in hopes of bringing everyone a little touch of magic we all need in our lives.



The event will take place Saturday, March 10th, 2022. Tickets for the event will be available this fall, so be on the lookout for more information; until then, mark your calendar and plan to join us at Christmas in the Sky.

For more information about the event visit shrevearts.org, or Follow SRAC of Facebook.