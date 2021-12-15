Christmas Tree Cones

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Want a fun, messy Christmas craft? Biskie and Josh made Christmas tree cones, and you can too!

All you need:
can of frosting
green food coloring
sugar cones
candy for decorating

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss