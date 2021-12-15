LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Want a fun, messy Christmas craft? Biskie and Josh made Christmas tree cones, and you can too!
All you need:
can of frosting
green food coloring
sugar cones
candy for decorating
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Want a fun, messy Christmas craft? Biskie and Josh made Christmas tree cones, and you can too!
All you need:
can of frosting
green food coloring
sugar cones
candy for decorating
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.