Biskie is talking with Amy Heron about the grand opening of the Shreveport Bossier Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.

The facility’s $43 million dollar upgrade includes cutting-edge technology like a hybrid surgical suite, allowing surgeons to provide the best care for patients from the suite, without worries of transporting a patient to the OR.

In addition to the hybrid surgical suite, the facility has direct access to ambulances, as well as inpatient ICU beds.

More information about the facilities upgrades, and access to a tour is available online.