Church Of The Holy Cross: Hope House

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with The Rev’d Garrett Boyte Rector and The Venerable Lois Maberry Archdeacon Dioceses of Western Louisiana to tell us about Hope House and precisely what it does to help people all around the Arklatex. Hope House helps homeless people and gives them a place to shower, eat, and have a roof over their head; the Church Of The Holy Cross is the helper to the Hope House, and they also have things in their church to help people in the community that need it and have people away at the House so it can be open aways to anyone. FOr more information on The Church Of The Holy Cross or Hope House, visit Facebook at @HopeHouseShreveport or https://churchholycross.org/.

