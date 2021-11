SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The teen shot and seriously wounded at the State Fair of Louisiana Saturday night is out of surgery and expected to survive, according to Shreveport police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the north side of Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, near the State Fair’s Agricultural Center on Pershing Boulevard. Officers arrived to find the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery.