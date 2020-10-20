Club 365: Eagle Distributing offers monthly beverage or recreational packages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Members of Club 365, the Shreveport Regional Art Council’s major fundraiser this year, have a chance to win packages from Eagle Distributing that include monthly assortments of wine, spirits, beer or non-alcoholic beverages, along with recreational packages.

As with all Club 365 packages, each is worth at least $365, but in this, and many other cases, much more.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and concerns, SRAC pivoted its annual Christmas in the Sky fundraiser to an exciting new program where supporters of local arts can contribute, have chances to win monthly prizes for an entire year while staying safe in the comfort of their own homes.

For $365 or $1 per day, members get 10 chances to be in the monthly drawings, beginning Dec. 12. Club members can win more than one package, but each time a member wins, their chances drop by one, meaning after the first win, the member goes down to nine chances, the second win, eight chances and so-on.

Click Here to Join.