Club 365: Eagle Distributing-Shreveport

(WTAJ) -- Multiple lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold across the nation at Walmart and online have been voluntarily recalled after testing 'above the guidance' for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Maple Island Inc., which manufactures the product for Walmart, issued the recall with the knowledge of the FDA. Walmart has also pulled the product from its shelves and placed a 'register block' on it to stop any further sales.