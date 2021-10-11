Club 365: Eagle Distributing-Shreveport

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks to John McAdams about Eagle Distributing-Shreveport and why you should join Club 365! For more information on how to join Club 365, visit their website at https://www.shrevearts.org/.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks to John McAdams about Eagle Distributing-Shreveport and why you should join Club 365! For more information on how to join Club 365, visit their website at https://www.shrevearts.org/.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.