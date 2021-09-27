LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Lynn Laird, an artist from the Shreveport Reginal Art Council, to share some of her work and to discussions about the importance of the Shreveport Reginal Art Council. For more information, visit https://www.shrevearts.org/
Club 365: Lynn Laird
