Club 365: Meet Bruce Allen

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Bruce Allen comes and visits us in the studio to talk about his Artist Trees that he is unveiling. These Artist Trees are a pretty blue with glass diamonds that glow at night; each tree lights. The public art trees, named “Diamonds for Jim,” were designed by artist team Bruce Allen and the late Jim Hayes after a year-long community process that gave neighbors “first voice” in the park’s design. In October 2020, Bruce Allen completed the final design of the trees and began offsite fabrication of the electric blue metal trunks and the yellow and amber, LED-lit panel “leaves.” This week, he installed the three Artistrees, two 20′ and one 25′ tall, in the park’s future Art Bosque Food Truck Court. He also talks about why it’s important to join and support Club 365 and local artists in the area. For more information on Club 365 visit https://www.joinclub365.com/join

