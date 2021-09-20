Loving Living Local

Club 365: Meet Rachard Dennis

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Rachard Dennis, a Performer in the Shreveport area. On SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021, AT 7 PM
Rachard Dennis Performance & Critical Review at Central ARTSTATION. It Is free to the public. You have to have proof of vaccination, and all are welcome. For more information visit: https://www.shrevearts.org/

