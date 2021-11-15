Club 365: Noel Community Arts Program

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Tracy McCorm from Noel Community Arts Program to tell us about there workshop they have coming up; this event will take place Thursday both during the day and night, the day time one will be from 10:30 AM till 11:30 AM, and the night time one will be 6 PM till 7 PM. It will be $40 per person, and it will be at Noel Community Arts Program to get tickets to go https://onrealm.org/noelumc/PublicRegistrations/Event?linkString=ZGRmZThjNWItYmY1Ni00MmEwLWI1NjQtYWRjNzAxMGIwMGVi&fbclid=IwAR3FM8wyTIPuIiYzolMuSVCydplrma4ddSsF-L0cxW6UkYlm411VKNiAUlw.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss