Club 365: Noel Community Arts Program

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Tracy McCorm from Noel Community Arts Program to tell us about there workshop they have coming up; this event will take place Thursday both during the day and night, the day time one will be from 10:30 AM till 11:30 AM, and the night time one will be 6 PM till 7 PM. It will be $40 per person, and it will be at Noel Community Arts Program to get tickets to go https://onrealm.org/noelumc/PublicRegistrations/Event?linkString=ZGRmZThjNWItYmY1Ni00MmEwLWI1NjQtYWRjNzAxMGIwMGVi&fbclid=IwAR3FM8wyTIPuIiYzolMuSVCydplrma4ddSsF-L0cxW6UkYlm411VKNiAUlw.