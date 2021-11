SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed up seven indictments Thursday in connection to five Shreveport murders as well as additional charges.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, four of the indictments were for second-degree murder, one was for manslaughter, one for illegal possession of stolen things, and one for theft of a motor vehicle. One of the true bills for second-degree murder also included two counts of attempted second-degree murder.