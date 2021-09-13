Club 365: Uncommon Sundays

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with Natorshau Davis from Uncommon Sundays to chat about the events Uncommon Sundays is bring and how it helps the art community in the area. For more information visit: https://www.shreveportcommon.com/
