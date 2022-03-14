Denise Alexander, President of the Louisiana Rosebud Festival. If you come to downtown Vivian this week you will be greeted with lots of fun festivities leading up the Redbud Festival on Saturday in Vivian.

Saturday morning will kick off with a 5k run, followed by a pancake breakfast, and a parade to follow at 2pm.

The festival will include entertainment, food trucks, and vendors, so bring your friends and family to downtown Vivian on Saturday and enjoy the Redbud Festival.

For more information about the Redbud Festival, visit laredbud.com, or find the Redbud Festival on Facebook.