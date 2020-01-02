Comfort Eating with a Vegan Twist | Vegans on the Run

Vegans On the Run Cheezy Nachos
Ingredients For Cheez:
- 2 cups raw cashews
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice (from about 1 large lemon)
- 4 cups water, divided, plus more as needed to thin
- 1/2 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
Directions:
- Soak the cashews: You can either do a quick soak, or soak the cashews for
several hours or overnight.
* To quick soak, simply boil water on the stovetop, cover the cashews with the boiling water and set aside for 10-15 minutes. Drain.
- Blend: In a blender (high powered preferred, a food processor will also work), add the cashews, lemon juice, 3 cups of the water, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and the salt.
- Warm: In a medium saucepan, add the cheese sauce from the blender. Using a whisk, warm over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it begins to bubble and thicken. Add the last cup of water, depending on how thick or thin you want the sauce to be.
- Add salt