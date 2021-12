LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with friend Pastor Charles “CEJAY” Johnson about his new initiative, the Community Christmas & Family Resource Fair.

A project of CEJAY Ministries and CEJAY Cares, this event will provide financial assistance to 80 single-parent families for Christmas, toys to children 0-12, and open registration for our 2022 programs.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 18th from 2-4p. In order to register, click here.