SPONSORED CONTENT — If you’re an Arkansas resident, and you’ve considered becoming a teacher, Ben Kutylo from Forward Arkansas is with us to talk about an exciting new program Teach Arkansas.

Teach Arkansas is a program designed to help with the process of becoming a teacher. This program will benefit people from all stages in life from high school students, to career changers, and even teachers who are already involved in the education system.

For more information about the Teach Arkansas program, and how it can benefit you visit teacharkansas.org