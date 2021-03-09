Continue your education and learn new skills with SUSLA

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie sits down with Shannon Levingston-McCowan, Continuing Education Specialist at Southern University at Shreveport, and Dr. John Galiotos, Dean at Workforce Employment at Southern University at Shreveport, to discuss SUSLA’s Continuing Education programs. Offering classes from screenwriting and video editing to wills, successions, and cake decorating, SUSLA wants to help you learn new skills. To learn more about the programs and courses offered, contact Ms. Levingston-McCowan at (318) b670-9470 0r Dr. Galiotos at (318) 670-9571. You can also visit SUSLA’s website www.susla.edu.