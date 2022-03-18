Clark McClendon is in the studio with Biskie talking about the upcoming Corn Dog Busker Arts Festival happening on March 19th in Benton Louisiana.

The event will be held at the Benton Park, the fun and festivities will start at 11am. The event will include a corn dog eating contest, amateur musician performances, as well as activities for kids.

Amateur musicians in the area are invited to come out for open mic performances as well.

You can purchase corn dogs at the event for $2. All proceeds from the event benefit Camp Rainman of North-West Louisiana. Camp Rainman provides individuals with autism a safe environment to be themselves and enjoy activities such as swimming, fishing, rock climbing, hiking, crafts, movies, singing and dancing and more, without having to be concerned about the approval of others.