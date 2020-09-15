Cozy Up With a Good Fall Read | Shreve Memorial Library

As we say goodbye to summer, it’s time to fall into a good book at Shreve Memorial Library. For more information, obtaining your library card and checking out books, visit: Shreve Memorial Library
