Cozy Up With a Good Fall Read | Shreve Memorial Library

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we say goodbye to summer, it’s time to fall into a good book at Shreve Memorial Library. For more information, obtaining your library card and checking out books, visit: Shreve Memorial Library

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss