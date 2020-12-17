Create a holiday memory with your pets | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie is in the kitchen giving you another dose of Baking With Biskie. This time, she’s not making something you eat. Instead, she’s making a holiday memory with her pets, and so can you. Salt-dough ornaments are easy and quick to prep. However, patience is necessary for the salt-dough to dry up in the oven for at least two to three hours, but when you’re done, you’ll have an amazing memory of your pet’s paw print to paint and hang up on the tree or just a cute holiday reminder of your pet through the years to come. Below are a recipe and instructions on how to make the salt-dough. Make sure to tune in to the show for more Baking With Biskie.

RECIPE:

1 CUP OF ALL PURPOSE FLOUR

1 CUP OF SALT

1/2 CUP OF WATER

ACRYLIC PAINT

PAINT BRUSHES

FOIL (FOR PAN)

INSTRUCTIONS: