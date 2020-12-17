Create a holiday memory with your pets | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie is in the kitchen giving you another dose of Baking With Biskie. This time, she’s not making something you eat. Instead, she’s making a holiday memory with her pets, and so can you. Salt-dough ornaments are easy and quick to prep. However, patience is necessary for the salt-dough to dry up in the oven for at least two to three hours, but when you’re done, you’ll have an amazing memory of your pet’s paw print to paint and hang up on the tree or just a cute holiday reminder of your pet through the years to come. Below are a recipe and instructions on how to make the salt-dough. Make sure to tune in to the show for more Baking With Biskie.
RECIPE:
- 1 CUP OF ALL PURPOSE FLOUR
- 1 CUP OF SALT
- 1/2 CUP OF WATER
- ACRYLIC PAINT
- PAINT BRUSHES
- FOIL (FOR PAN)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- GATHER YOUR INGREDIENTS IN A MIXING BOWL AND MIX UNTIL BLENDED WELL
- KNEAD DOUGH FOR THIRTY SECONDS (OR UNTIL EVERYTHING IS COMPLETELY FOLDED IN)
- FLATTEN DOUGH WITH ROLLING PIN (OR ANY CYLINDRICAL OBJECT YOU HAVE ON HAND)
- ONCE FLATTENED, CUT DESIRED SHAPE
- GRAB YOUR PET (YOU MIGHT NEED HELP), AND PRESS YOUR PET’S PAW INTO DOUGH.
- ONCE YOU HAVE THE PERFECT PRINT, POKE A HOLE(S) IN YOUR DOUGH FOR ORNAMENT HOOK OR STRING
- PLACE DOUGH IN OVEN AND LEAVE FOR 2-3 HOURS ON 200 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT
- ONCE YOUR DOUGH IS COMPLETELY DRIED OUT AND HARDEN, LET COOL AND THEN PAINT
- IT’S BEST TO COVER THE ENTIRE ORNAMENT WITH THE BACKGROUND COLOR OF YOUR CHOOSING, AND WITH AN ACCENT COLOR PAINT YOUR PET’S OAW AND ADD THE DATE
- ONCE YOUR PAINT HAS DRIED, STRING YOUR STRING THROUGH THE HOLE(S) AND HANG ON THE TREE!