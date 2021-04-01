D-I-Y Easter Hat

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to make an Easter hat and tie. Easter hats or Easter bonnets originated as a European tradition. People wore new clothes and hats to celebrate the coming of spring and Easter, which meant the signal of new life and rebirth. It wasn’t until after the Civil War that the tradition caught on in the United States. Today, making your own Easter hat can be a fun activity to do with your kids, and most of your decorations can be purchased at the dollar store.