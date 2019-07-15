Dan Garner, From Shreveport to the Grammy’s

Dan Garner’s artistic career dates back to 1979 with Shreveport’s first ever punk rock band. Today, he’s a performing artist whose albums have made it to the Grammy ballot, and he even casts his vote for the academy!
