Dan Garner, From Shreveport to the Grammy’s

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dan Garner’s artistic career dates back to 1979 with Shreveport’s first ever punk rock band. Today, he’s a performing artist whose albums have made it to the Grammy ballot, and he even casts his vote for the academy!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss