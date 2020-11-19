Discover the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage, Texas

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – We caught up with the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame President Tommie Ritter Smith to talk about the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage, Texas. Enjoy learning about Texas’ great country music artists, and enjoy the town of Carthage. The museum is open Monday-Saturday 10 am-4 pm.

We also spoke with Cindy Deloney to talk about two exciting events happening in Carthage. Experience the holiday season in Carthage on November 20th with Carthage’s Holiday Shopping Day. Also, following Black Friday, support small businesses by shopping small on November 28th on “Shop Small” Saturday. For more information on the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame visit, www.tcmhof.com or call 903-694-9561.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss