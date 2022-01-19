Biskie is at the Caddo Perish Animal Shelter talking with Kim Warren and these cute fur babies Rose-Mary and Vera, who are anxiously waiting for a furever home.

If you are considering a pet, don’t shop, adopt at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is located at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport and you’re more than welcome to come and see the pets available for adoption.

For more information you can reach Caddo Parish Animal Shelter at (318) 226-6624, or you can visit them online.