SPONSORED CONTENT — Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier executive director Erica McCain is in the studio to talk about the many ways they are helping members of the community prepare to enter the workforce.

Professional attire for the workplace can be expensive, especially for those who are entering the work place for the first time, or have been out of the game for awhile. With women’s dress suits costing on average $150 dollars each, Dress for Success is meeting a huge need by providing Women with a suit for work at no cost.

Located at 1520 N. Hearne Ave. Suite 108 in Shreveport. Dress for Success has been helping the Shreveport-Bossier area for twenty years, through programs like their Confidence City program helps Women get professional clothing, and professional women’s groups which offer women the opportunity to build skills they need to be confident entering the workforce.

For more information you can visit Dress For Success in Shreveport-Bossier online. or follow them on Facebook.