East Funeral Home

The workweek will end with more heat, humidity, and rather dry conditions. We cool down this weekend with a slight increase in the rain threat. What will probably be Hurricane Ida is expected to form in the Gulf this weekend. Its ultimate path is still in question.

Thursday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have returned to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We have also seen a few isolated areas of rain try to develop. We likely won’t see much relief from the heat Friday. Look for lows Friday morning to begin in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will only be a few degrees cooler as we top out in the middle 90s. Heat indices will likely once again approach 105 degrees.