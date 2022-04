As we welcome the Easter holiday it’s always fun to take a break from our phones and spend time with family and friends. Easter egg Kerplunk is the perfect way to do just that, and the best part is it’s super cheap to do.

For this activity we found a wire basket in the clearance section at Target for about $5 dollars, a package of plastic Easter eggs, and some kabob sticks. Out the door at Target we spent right at $10 dollars and got lots of fun out of our find.