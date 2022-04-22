Biskie and Josh throw together a quick chicken teriyaki! Packed with fresh and colorful veggies, this dish takes very little prep.

Here’s how you can make it at home:

Ingredients

1 1/4 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced into 1-inch cubes

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup water*

2 Tbsp honey

1 1/2 Tbsp packed light brown sugar

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1/4 tsp toasted sesame oil

2 tsp peeled and minced fresh ginger

2 tsp peeled and minced fresh garlic (2 cloves)

2 tsp cornstarch

Sesame seeds and chopped green onions, for serving (optional)

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add in chicken and let brown on bottom about 3 – 4 minutes then flip and continue to cook until center registers about 160 degrees, about 3 minutes longer.

While chicken is cooking, in a small mixing bowl (or liquid measuring cup) whisk together soy sauce, water, honey, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and cornstarch.

Stir the sauce in with the cooked chicken and continue to cook and toss until sauce has thickened, about 30 – 60 seconds longer.

Serve warm garnished with green onions and sesame seeds if desired.