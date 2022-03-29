Today Biskie and Josh are showing us how to make a homemade hummingbird food recipe that is cheaper and healthier than what you buy in the stores. A lot of humming bird food you find in stores has dyes that make it look nice, but the dyes can be toxic to the humming birds.

For this project you will need:

A hummingbird feeder

Sugar

Water

Instructions:

This mixture uses a 1:4 ratio. Place 4 cups of water into a saucepan, turn to med-high heat then add 1 cup of sugar and mix until the sugar is fully dissolved then remove from heat. You can store the mixture in a seal contained in your refrigerator for up to 1 week.