Biskie and Josh are feeling a little saucy today, check-out this easy Marinara Sauce Recipe. This marinara sauce pairs great with your favorite pasta, or breadsticks to give your meal that perfect fresh homemade touch we all love.

For this Marinara Sauce you will need:

1 28-ounce can whole San Marzano tomatoes, certified D.O.P. if possible

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

7 garlic cloves, peeled and slivered

Small dried whole chile, or pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large fresh basil sprig, or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, more to taste

Instructions:

Pour tomatoes into a large bowl and crush with your hands. Pour 1 cup water into can and slosh it around to get tomato juices. Reserve. In a large skillet (do not use a deep pot) over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add garlic. As soon as garlic is sizzling (do not let it brown), add the tomatoes, then the reserved tomato water. Add whole chile or red pepper flakes, oregano (if using) and salt. Stir. Place basil sprig, including stem, on the surface (like a flower). Let it wilt, then submerge in sauce. Simmer sauce until thickened and oil on surface is a deep orange, about 15 minutes. (If using oregano, taste sauce after 10 minutes of simmering, adding more salt and oregano as needed.) Discard basil and chile (if using).

Biskie and Josh are putting the marina sauce to use with Bonnie’s killer lasagna recipe. Thanks to Bonnie for sending us the recipe, the crew at Loving Living Local gives it our highly valued seal of approval.

To make this recipe:

Brown 2lbs of ground beef with onions and mushrooms and boil lasagna noodles. In a large container beat two eggs into 24 ounces of cottage cheese. Add lots of mozzarella !!!! Then use about 40-50 ounces of marinara sauce, depending on how much you like. Layer everything in a large casserole dish, cook at 350 degrees for about an hour, or microwave for 25mins.