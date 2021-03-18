Easy Pasta Salad!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- Biskie visited Dr. Dewitt Fortenberry, Medical Director of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Texarkana to talk about what it means to admit someone to long term acute medical care.

Post Acute Medical (PAM) offers the latest in state-of-the-art technology delivered in a caring and comfortable setting. Our long-term acute care (LTAC) facility in Texarkana, TX is located on the second floor of Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital.