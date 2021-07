LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Today’s Baking with Biskie is all thanks to my neighbor’s Bob & Lyn and their wonderful peach tree! We’re making an easy peach tart using puff pastry, and fresh glorious peaches. Check out the recipe!

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED:

5-6 PEACHES PEELED AND PITTED

1 package puff pastry sheets

2/3 c. brown sugar

1 pinch salt

1 PINCH OF CINNAMON

SPLASH OF LEMON JUICE

PREHEAT THE OVEN TO 400 DEGREES. PLACE THE PUFF PASTRY RECTANGLES ONTO TWO BAKING PANS THAT HAVE BEEN SPRAYED WITH NONSTICK SPRAY. ADD SUGAR AND SALT TO FINELY SLICED PEACHES. STIR TO COMBINE. ALLOW TO SIT FOR A FEW MINUTES. ARRANGE SLICES ON THE PASTRY RECTANGLES IN A STRAIGHT LINE, OVERLAPPING AS YOU GO. BAKE FOR 18 TO 20 MINUTES, OR UNTIL PASTRY IS PUFFED AND GOLDEN BROWN. REMOVE FROM THE PAN IMMEDIATELY AND PLACE ON A SERVING PLATTER. SERVE PLAIN, WITH CARAMEL TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, AND/OR A SPRINKLING OF POWDERED SUGAR.