LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Let’s face it. Post Thanksgiving, we’re all tired of turkey and we’re all tired of cooking. Here’s a quick pasta salad recipe that you can customize to suit your tastes!
16 oz organic rigatoni pasta
9 oz roasted bell pepper strips, Jeff’s Garden Brand, 3/4 of a 12 oz Jar,
8 oz smoked mozzarella, cubed
2.5 oz shredded parmesan cheese
1 oz organic white wine vinegar
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or more as needed
5.5 oz organic light mayo, Whole Foods 365 brand, use 1/2 of 11.2 oz container
4 oz fresh baby spinach
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp dried parsley
salt & pepper (optional)
Boil water in a large saucepan and cook rigatoni as directed. Rinse, drain and run cold water over noodles to cool and chill the pasta.
Prepare spinach for blanching. See instructions below.
Whisk together in a large bowl (big enough to hold pasta salad), vinegar, garlic, parsley, cayenne pepper, and light mayo.
Add rigatoni noodles, spinach, peppers, smoked mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Toss with a large spoon until blended.
Chill for 30 min to 1 hour. Tossing every 15 minutes to blend.
Easy Penne Pasta Salad
