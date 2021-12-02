Easy Penne Pasta Salad

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) -- Louisiana will be receiving $101,243 from the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water infrastructure improvements, according to Senator Bill Cassidy.

“Across the state, local officials prioritize investment in clean water. Oftentimes their tax base cannot support the repairs that need to be done,” said Sen. Cassidy. “These taxpayer dollars coming from the federal government can make these repairs, can help these towns, can provide clean water.”