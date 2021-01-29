Eating for your health goals | Fit For Life Friday

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Every Friday is Fit For Life Friday, and Super-Mann Blount joins Biskie in the studio to give us tips on eating to achieve our health and fitness goals. Never assume that a diet that works for someone else will work for you. Always practice safe eating habits that fuel your body for both exercise and your daily life. Super-Mann explains some of the things you should consider when creating new eating habits. Of course, always check with your physician before making any drastic changes to your diet.