SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second 17-year-old faces indictment and prosecution as an adult for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy at a busy Shreveport intersection in early September.

According to the Caddo District Attorney's Office, it was determined in a hearing last week that 17-year-old Christopher Davenport can be transferred out of juvenile court and into Caddo District Court to face second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre.