El Karubah Shrine Rib Cook Off

Biskie talks with Robert Goodrich & Ron Hudson about this weekend’s event

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- On today’s show, Biskie spoke with Robert Goodrich, Potente of El Karubah Shrine and Ron Hudson, owner of Our Place Bar & Grill.

El Karubah Shrine invites the public to attend the Rib Cook- Off on Saturday 20 March, at Our Place Bar & Grill on scenic Lake Bistineau. They’ll have ribs and sides, just $10 per plate. Plus music and a live auction (not sure what they’re auctioning). Judging is at 3 pm, not sure what time it all starts or when people can get their food. Shriner rib-cooking specialists will compete for prizes and bragging rights including the People’s Choice Award. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the El Karubah Shrine.

For more information, visit Our Place Bar & Grill’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OurPlaceBarGrill

