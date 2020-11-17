Enjoy music, food, and vendors at November At The Lot | The Lot Downtown

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Starting this Saturday in Shreveport, The Lot Downtown hosts November At The Lot. Take part in a fun outdoor event this weekend. You’ll have the chance to support local artists and small businesses. There will be live music performances from Trio, The Critics, The Joanitones, and more! Check out amazing local food vendors such as Ki Mexico, Geaux Eat Cajun Creole, RNL Authentics LLC, and more!

The event takes place in downtown Shreveport at 400 Crocket Street and begins Saturday from 5-10 pm, and continues on Sunday 1-10 pm. For more information, visit @thelotdowntown_shv on Facebook and Instagram.