Enjoy shopping, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities at Rockets Over The Red

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – This Friday and Saturday, you and your family can enjoy Rockets Over The Red. With food trucks, kid-friendly activities, holiday shopping, and a spectacular fireworks show, there is something for everyone at Rockets Over The Red. The event takes place at Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport.

The event starts at 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th. Embracing local policy, this event encourages all patrons to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be sanitizing stations throughout Riverview Hall, and restrooms will be sanitized each half-hour. For more information, visit rocketsoverthered.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss