Enjoy shopping, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities at Rockets Over The Red

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – This Friday and Saturday, you and your family can enjoy Rockets Over The Red. With food trucks, kid-friendly activities, holiday shopping, and a spectacular fireworks show, there is something for everyone at Rockets Over The Red. The event takes place at Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport.

The event starts at 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th. Embracing local policy, this event encourages all patrons to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be sanitizing stations throughout Riverview Hall, and restrooms will be sanitized each half-hour. For more information, visit rocketsoverthered.com.