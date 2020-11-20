LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Starting this Friday through Sunday, enjoy the 2nd annual Shreveport Scottish Rite Antique and Vintage Bazaar. We caught up with Christopher Cannon to discuss the amazing event that will take place at the Scottish Rite Cathedral located at 725 Cotton St. in downtown Shreveport. The event kicks off Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and VIP access on Friday costs $25 at the door to get a first look at merchandise.

The event continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $5. During the Bazaar, you can eat food and take tours of the beautiful building. All ticket sales and donations will go toward the preservation of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

For more information, visit their Facebook page @ssrbazaar. You can also buy tickets for the event ahead of time at www.eventbrite.com/e/shreveport-scottish-rite-antique-vintage-bazaar-tickets-94501210665?fbclid=IwAR2XJDx3-uY_z3Jh_x8iGqfXv7l79l6cfOCBU-E2vwUr0mKsymZPwVIKWVQ.