Everything you need to know about the Medicare Check Up Period | Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - Give back this Thanksgiving and join the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission with their cause Thanksgiving at The Mission. You can get involved by donating goods or volunteering to be a driver on Thanksgiving day to distribute meals to the community. To be a driver, come to the mission located at 901 McNeil Street at 8:45-9:15 a.m., to pick up and distribute meals. You can also donate funds to SBC to help continue their efforts to help those in our community. To become a driver or find out how you can help brighten the holidays for those in need, call (318) 227-2868.

If you are unable to help out this holiday, help out with Project Mission Tree. Project Mission Tree is the chance to give gifts to the men, women, and children who need them most. Each guest can request two gifts, and each gift is a maximum value of $30. Starting now through December 1st, you can pick up tags for your gits, which must be returned, wrapped, and tagged properly and taken to the mission by Tuesday, December 1st. Tags can be picked up in the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission lobby at 901 McNeil Street on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or can be emailed. To request a tag or to find out more information about Project Mission Tree, email sardis@sbrescuemission.com, and visit their website at www.sbrescuemission.com