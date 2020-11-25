Everything you need to know about the Medicare Check Up Period | Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – It’s now time for those eligible or currently on Medicare to review their eligibility requirements for Medicare assistance. Cheri Crain, Manager of Compliance and Planning at the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, gives all the information on how the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs can help you this year. Their free service assists seniors and their families to ensure they receive all the benefits that are eligible to them. To find out more information, you can call your local Council or Aging or go to their website, LouisianaAnswers.com. You can also call their toll-free number: 1 (877) 340-9100.